X2 4GB

Realme X2 4GB

Rs. 16999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 December, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618. The storage can be expanded to up to 256GB with a microSD card.

 

The smartphone comes with four cameras at the back comprising of a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus, f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size. There’s a 32MP selfie camera on the front with an aperture of f/2.0.

 

Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. The solution will enable a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery to be charged to up to 67 percent in 30 minutes and to 100 percent in 73 minutes. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front.

 

The phone weighs 182 grams and measures 158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The Realme X2 will be available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colours.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

396 ppi (91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP main camera (0.8?m pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72? Samsung GW1 sensor) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle (1.12?m pixel size, f/2.25 aperture) camera + 2MP macro lens (f/2.4 aperture,1.75?m pixel size, 4cm focus) + 2MP depth sensor (1.75?m)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm

Weight

182 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

