Description

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618. The storage can be expanded to up to 256GB with a microSD card.

The smartphone comes with four cameras at the back comprising of a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus, f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size. There’s a 32MP selfie camera on the front with an aperture of f/2.0.

Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. The solution will enable a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery to be charged to up to 67 percent in 30 minutes and to 100 percent in 73 minutes. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front.

The phone weighs 182 grams and measures 158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The Realme X2 will be available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colours.