  • 23:24 Dec 18, 2019
X Master Edition (Garlic)

Realme X Master Edition (Garlic)

Price :

Rs. 19999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 August, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3765 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Rs. 19999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 August, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3765 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

The Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung's AMOLED full screen (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. The phone has a high screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent and is protected by 5th generation Gorilla Glass. It comes powered by 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a AI dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5-megapixel as secondary sensors along with an LED flash. On the front it has a pop-up selfie camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

Further, the Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie operating system based on ColorOS 6.0 UI and get its juices from a 3765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. The smartphone comes equipped with an in-display next-generation light-sensitive screen fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with built-in OPPO's new AI assistant Breeno and comes with stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos for surround sound. Moreover, Realme X uses a new gel cooling process, which reduces the game temperature by up to 15.2% in one hour. Further, the phone has USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, alongside all standard connectivity options.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

396 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP (Dual Rear Camera: 48MP rear camera with 1/2.0 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, LED flash, 5MP secondary rear camera)
Front Camera

16 MP (Pop-up selfie camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3765 mAh (with VOOC 3.0 support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.2 x 76 x 9.4 mm

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 with Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Light Sensor, Proximity ( in-display next-generation light-sensitive screen fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies