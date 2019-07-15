Description

The Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung's AMOLED full screen (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. The phone has a high screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent and is protected by 5th generation Gorilla Glass. It comes powered by 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a AI dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5-megapixel as secondary sensors along with an LED flash. On the front it has a pop-up selfie camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

Further, the Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie operating system based on ColorOS 6.0 UI and get its juices from a 3765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. The smartphone comes equipped with an in-display next-generation light-sensitive screen fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with built-in OPPO's new AI assistant Breeno and comes with stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos for surround sound. Moreover, Realme X uses a new gel cooling process, which reduces the game temperature by up to 15.2% in one hour. Further, the phone has USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, alongside all standard connectivity options.