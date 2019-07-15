You might like this
Realme X 8GB
Product Features :
- Launch : 15 July, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3765 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung's AMOLED full screen (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. The phone has a high screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent and is protected by 5th generation Gorilla Glass. It comes powered by 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a AI dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5-megapixel as secondary sensors along with an LED flash. On the front it has a pop-up selfie camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.
Further, the Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie operating system based on ColorOS 6.0 UI and get its juices from a 3765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. The smartphone comes equipped with an in-display next-generation light-sensitive screen fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with built-in OPPO's new AI assistant Breeno and comes with stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos for surround sound. Moreover, Realme X uses a new gel cooling process, which reduces the game temperature by up to 15.2% in one hour. Further, the phone has USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, alongside all standard connectivity options.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
396 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP (Dual Rear Camera: 48MP rear camera with 1/2.0 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, LED flash, 5MP secondary rear camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Pop-up selfie camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3765 mAh (with VOOC 3.0 support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.2 x 76 x 9.4 mm
|Weight
|
191 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 with Adreno 616 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( in-display next-generation light-sensitive screen fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
