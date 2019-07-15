  • 23:24 Dec 18, 2019
X 8GB

Realme X 8GB

Price :

Rs. 19999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 July, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3765 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Rs. 19999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 July, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3765 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

The Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung's AMOLED full screen (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. The phone has a high screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent and is protected by 5th generation Gorilla Glass. It comes powered by 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a AI dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5-megapixel as secondary sensors along with an LED flash. On the front it has a pop-up selfie camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

Further, the Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie operating system based on ColorOS 6.0 UI and get its juices from a 3765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. The smartphone comes equipped with an in-display next-generation light-sensitive screen fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with built-in OPPO's new AI assistant Breeno and comes with stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos for surround sound. Moreover, Realme X uses a new gel cooling process, which reduces the game temperature by up to 15.2% in one hour. Further, the phone has USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, alongside all standard connectivity options.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

396 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP (Dual Rear Camera: 48MP rear camera with 1/2.0 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, LED flash, 5MP secondary rear camera)
Front Camera

16 MP (Pop-up selfie camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3765 mAh (with VOOC 3.0 support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.2 x 76 x 9.4 mm

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 with Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( in-display next-generation light-sensitive screen fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme Black Friday Sale offers: Realme X2 Pro open sale, discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

Realme Black Friday Sale offers: Realme X2 Pro open sale, discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

The Realme Black Friday Sale will start on 29 November at 12AM and will continue till November 29 11:59 P.M.

Realme X update brings dark mode quick switch toggle, November security patch, more

Realme X update brings dark mode quick switch toggle, November security patch, more

The official changelog reveals that the update added click the blank area to go back to the launcher on recent task interface. It also added dark mode toggle in the notification center.

Realme postpones update for Realme X after bug

Realme postpones update for Realme X after bug

The update was rolled out with version number RMX1901EX_11_A.09 and it brought October 2019 security patch as well.

Realme X receives new update with Dark Mode, October Security Patch and more

Realme X receives new update with Dark Mode, October Security Patch and more

Last month also Realme X received an update bringing September security patch, redesigned notification panel and more.

Realme X update brings September security patch, redesigned notification panel and more

Realme X update brings September security patch, redesigned notification panel and more

The update comes with version number RMX1901EX_11.A.08 and it brings September 2019 security patch.

Realme X goes on open sale in India

Realme X goes on open sale in India

Realme X Master Edition which was recently launched in India is also available in open sale.

Realme X with 256GB ROM gets TENAA certification

Realme X with 256GB ROM gets TENAA certification

In another development, Realme yesterday announced its latest 64MP quad-camera technology and said to launch future Realme smartphones with quad-camera setup under Realme X series, Realme Pro series and Realme series.

Realme to host Realme Freedom sale from August 1

Realme to host Realme Freedom sale from August 1

Realme 3’s new colour Diamond Red will also be available on realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores from 1 August onwards.

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday sale for Redmi K20 series, Realme X and more

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday sale for Redmi K20 series, Realme X and more

In the flash sale, Flipkart will offer Complete Mobile Protection plans at best prices alongside these phones.

Top 5 alternatives to Xiaomi Redmi K20

Top 5 alternatives to Xiaomi Redmi K20

Here we take a look at the 5 best alternatives which you might want to buy in case you don’t want the latest Redmi K20.

Realme X to go on sale today for the first time

Realme X to go on sale today for the first time

Realme X available for sale for the first time in the Indian market via Realme.com and Flipkart at 12:00 PM.

Realme X hate-to-wait sale to be held at 8PM today

Realme X hate-to-wait sale to be held at 8PM today

Realme X is slated to go on sale in India starting July 24, but the company is hosting an early “Hate-to-Wait" sale today at 8pm on Flipkart and Realme's online store.

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy | July 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy | July 2019

The segment under Rs 20,000 is today one of the most sought-after categories in the Indian smartphone market as it falls under the mid-range category where users don’t need to compromise with either the specifications or the looks of the phone. But what are your best options if you're in the market for a phone for under Rs 20,000.

Realme X and Realme 3i launched in India, price starts Rs 7,999

Realme X and Realme 3i launched in India, price starts Rs 7,999

Realme has today launched the flagship Realme X and budget Realme 3i smartphones in India.

Realme introduces Blind Order Sale for Realme X ahead of launch

Realme introduces Blind Order Sale for Realme X ahead of launch

The company has announced Blind Order Sale that will allow users to pre-book the smartphone.

Realme X Flipkart availability teased, launching in India on July 15

Realme X Flipkart availability teased, launching in India on July 15

Realme will also launch the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition in India.

Realme X confirmed to launch in India on July 15

Realme X confirmed to launch in India on July 15

Realme will also launch the Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition in India.

Realme X India launch officially confirmed by the company

Realme X India launch officially confirmed by the company

Realme X will be available for a price of around Rs 18,000 in India.

Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition goes official

Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition goes official

The special edition comes with a Spiderman theme along with a special case and retail box.

Realme X ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Edition with special case to launch in July

Realme X ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Edition with special case to launch in July

The brand has teased that it will bring a special edition of the Realme X.

Realme X might launch in India as Realme 4 Pro

Realme X might launch in India as Realme 4 Pro

The company will introduce the Realme 4 Pro before September in India.

Realme X to launch in India in second half of 2019

Realme X to launch in India in second half of 2019

Realme X in India will have different specifications in contrast to the Realme X launched in China.

Realme X will be priced around Rs 18,000: Madhav Sheth

Realme X will be priced around Rs 18,000: Madhav Sheth

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that Realme X in India will have different specifications in contrast to the Realme X which was launched in China last week. This phone will thus differ from the original Realme X and Realme X Indian, as Sheth called it, will come for a price of around Rs 18,000.

Realme X confirmed to launch in India soon

Realme X confirmed to launch in India soon

The Realme X smartphone comes equipped with an in-display next-generation light-sensitive screen fingerprint sensor.

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launched

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launched

There is also a Realme X Master variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that comes in Onion and White Garlic gradient colors. The phone is designed jointly by Design Master, Naoto Naoto and the Realme team.

Realme X official poster confirms pop-up selfie camera, gradient finish

Realme X official poster confirms pop-up selfie camera, gradient finish

Starting with the poster, it confirms that the smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera.

Realme X makes its way to Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 710

Realme X makes its way to Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 710

Along with the Realme X, the company is also likely to launch Realme X Youth Edition (aka Realme X Lite) on the same day i.e May 15.

Realme X, Realme X Youth Edition full specifications leaked

Realme X, Realme X Youth Edition full specifications leaked

Realme is all set to launch Realme X on May 15.

Realme X teased by CMO ahead of May 15 launch

Realme X teased by CMO ahead of May 15 launch

Realme has today revealed few more details of Realme X on its official Weibo account.

Realme X Review: Is it a flagship for the budget segment?

Realme X Review: Is it a flagship for the budget segment?

The company has left no stones unturned in terms of design and other specifications. However, does it do an impressive job? Let’s find out.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies