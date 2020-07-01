Description

Realme V5 features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU.

The phone is loaded with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with a sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.4 x 76 x 8.6 mm and weighs 190 grams.