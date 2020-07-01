V5
Realme V5

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme V5 features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU.

 

The phone is loaded with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with a sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

 

 The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.4 x 76 x 8.6 mm and weighs 190 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (88.7% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 20:9)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2MP monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

209 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

