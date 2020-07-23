V5
Realme V5

Realme V5

Description

Realme V5 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is said to be powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, which could be MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Dimenisty 720 chipset.

 

The phone is said to come with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and it will run on Android 10 based on Realme UI. On the camera front, it is said to feature a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. 

 

For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. On the connectivity front, it will support 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C. The phone will measure 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm and weighs 194 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Cameras: 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

