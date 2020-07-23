Description

Realme V5 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is said to be powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, which could be MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Dimenisty 720 chipset.

The phone is said to come with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and it will run on Android 10 based on Realme UI. On the camera front, it is said to feature a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. On the connectivity front, it will support 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C. The phone will measure 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm and weighs 194 grams.