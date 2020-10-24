You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme V3 features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU.
The phone is loaded with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with a sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.
The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.4 x 76 x 8.6 mm and weighs 190 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (88.7% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 20:9)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2MP monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
209 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
