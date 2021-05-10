You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Realme V25 could feature a 6.43-inch Samsung-made OLED display having a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate.
It should be powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. For the cameras, you could get a 64MP f/1.7 primary camera on the rear coupled with an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide module, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, you get a 32MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies.
The smartphone should be backed by a 4,300 mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging The smartphone weighs about 172 grams. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, HDR10+ support, 20:9 Aspect Ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
410 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel f/1.7 primary lens, 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 2.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Proximity ( in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
