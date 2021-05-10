Description

The Realme V25 could feature a 6.43-inch Samsung-made OLED display having a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It should be powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. For the cameras, you could get a 64MP f/1.7 primary camera on the rear coupled with an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide module, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, you get a 32MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies.

The smartphone should be backed by a 4,300 mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging The smartphone weighs about 172 grams. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.