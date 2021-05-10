V25
Rumoured Specs

Realme V25

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Realme V25 could feature a 6.43-inch Samsung-made OLED display having a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate.

 

It should be powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. For the cameras, you could get a 64MP f/1.7 primary camera on the rear coupled with an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide module, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, you get a 32MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies. 

 

The smartphone should be backed by a 4,300 mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging  The smartphone weighs about 172 grams. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, HDR10+ support, 20:9 Aspect Ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

410 ppi

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel f/1.7 primary lens, 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 2.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Proximity ( in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

