Realme V15 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and under-display fingerprint sensor. It has a single hole-punch at the top left corner for a 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by the 2MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB. Realme V5 is backed up by a 4310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.

On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.