Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4310 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme V15 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and under-display fingerprint sensor. It has a single hole-punch at the top left corner for a 16MP selfie camera.
The smartphone is powered by the 2MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB. Realme V5 is backed up by a 4310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.
On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (180Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness, 1000000:1 contrast ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras: 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4310 mAh (with 50W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.9 x 75.1 x 8.1mm
|Weight
|
176 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
