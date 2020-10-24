V15
Coming Soon

Realme V15

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4310 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4310 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

Realme V15 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and under-display fingerprint sensor. It has a single hole-punch at the top left corner for a 16MP selfie camera.

 

The smartphone is powered by the 2MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB. Realme V5 is backed up by a 4310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.

 

On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (180Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness, 1000000:1 contrast ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras: 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4310 mAh (with 50W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.9 x 75.1 x 8.1mm

Weight

176 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme V15 5G announced with Dimensity 800U, 64MP triple rear cameras

Realme V15 5G announced with Dimensity 800U, 64MP triple rear cameras

Realme V15 is powered by the 2MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies