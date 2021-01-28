You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor :
- Battery : 4890 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The device with the model number RMX3121 is said to sport a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display which means the fingerprint should be integrated into the power button itself. The display will have a water-drop notch that should house the front snapper for selfies and video chats.
The smartphone will be backed by a 4890mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging as one of the 3C listings also revealed the same.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD, HD+
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4890 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
209 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
