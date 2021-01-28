Description

The device with the model number RMX3121 is said to sport a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display which means the fingerprint should be integrated into the power button itself. The display will have a water-drop notch that should house the front snapper for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone will be backed by a 4890mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging as one of the 3C listings also revealed the same.