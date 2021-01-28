V13
Realme V13

Realme V13

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 4890 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The device with the model number RMX3121 is said to sport a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display which means the fingerprint should be integrated into the power button itself. The display will have a water-drop notch that should house the front snapper for selfies and video chats.

 

The smartphone will be backed by a 4890mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging as one of the 3C listings also revealed the same. 

Display

Type

IPS-LCD, HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4890 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

209 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Android 11 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

