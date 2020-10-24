Description

Realme V11 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a waterdrop notch for an 8P selfie camera. The phone has a side fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.3 seconds.



The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Realme V11 is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI.



On the camera front, the phone features a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



