V11 5G
Realme V11 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  Expandable :

Description

Realme V11 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a waterdrop notch for an 8P selfie camera. The phone has a side fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.3 seconds.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Realme V11 is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI.

On the camera front, the phone features a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Display

Type

HD+ (60Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB, 4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

154.4 x 76.8 x 8.35 mm

Weight

186 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700)
Operating System

Android 11 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( side fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme V11 5G announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5000mAh battery

Realme V11 5G announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5000mAh battery

Realme V11 5G comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

