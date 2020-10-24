You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme V11 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a waterdrop notch for an 8P selfie camera. The phone has a side fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.3 seconds.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Realme V11 is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI.
On the camera front, the phone features a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (60Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB, 4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
154.4 x 76.8 x 8.35 mm
|Weight
|
186 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( side fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement