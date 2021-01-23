Race Pro
Rumoured Specs

Realme Race Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 13MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Realme Race Pro should have a 6.8-inch QHD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 160Hz refresh rate. The phone should be packed with a Snapdragon 888 processor along with 12 gigs RAM. This much RAM should be paired with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of RAM. 

 

The software part will be handled by Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 and should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The triple camera setup on the back should consist of a 64-megapixel main camera, and two additional 13-megapixel sensors. 

Display

Type

qHD, OLED ( 20:9 Aspect Ratio, 160Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

1440 x 3200 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB, 512GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary sensor, two 13MP Additional Sensors)
Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 125W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (Based on Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Realme X9 Pro, Realme Race Pro Detailed Specifications tipped

Realme X9 Pro, Realme Race Pro Detailed Specifications tipped

Realme is said to be working on two Pro level devices including the Realme X9 Pro and Realme Race Pro, and both of them should be flagship - grade devices.

