Description

The Realme Race Pro should have a 6.8-inch QHD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 160Hz refresh rate. The phone should be packed with a Snapdragon 888 processor along with 12 gigs RAM. This much RAM should be paired with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of RAM.

The software part will be handled by Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 and should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The triple camera setup on the back should consist of a 64-megapixel main camera, and two additional 13-megapixel sensors.