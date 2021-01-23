You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 3200 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Realme Race Pro should have a 6.8-inch QHD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 160Hz refresh rate. The phone should be packed with a Snapdragon 888 processor along with 12 gigs RAM. This much RAM should be paired with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of RAM.
The software part will be handled by Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 and should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The triple camera setup on the back should consist of a 64-megapixel main camera, and two additional 13-megapixel sensors.
Display
|Type
|
qHD, OLED ( 20:9 Aspect Ratio, 160Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 3200 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB, 512GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary sensor, two 13MP Additional Sensors)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 125W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Based on Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Realme News
