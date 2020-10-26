Description

The Realme Q3i sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. On the inside, the smartphone draws power from a Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

On the back, you get a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens coupled with two additional sensors including a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The specifications for the front camera are unclear at the moment.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs about 185 grams. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.