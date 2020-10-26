You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Realme Q3i sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. On the inside, the smartphone draws power from a Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.
On the back, you get a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens coupled with two additional sensors including a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The specifications for the front camera are unclear at the moment.
It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs about 185 grams. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP B&W and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm
|Weight
|
176 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor, ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
