Realme Q3i

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Realme Q3i sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. On the inside, the smartphone draws power from a Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

 

On the back, you get a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens coupled with two additional sensors including a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The specifications for the front camera are unclear at the moment.

 

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs about 185 grams. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP B&W and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm

Weight

176 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor, ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Realme has launched three new phones for the Chinese region, namely the Realme Q3, Realme Q3 Pro, Realme Q3i.

