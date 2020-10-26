Description

Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition sports a 6.43-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 768G with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

On the back, there is a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. It has a 16-megapixel f/2.5 front camera for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 50W Super Dart fast charging support. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support.