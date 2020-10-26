Q3 Pro Special Edition
Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition sports a 6.43-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 768G with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

 

On the back, there is a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. It has a 16-megapixel f/2.5 front camera for selfies and video calls.

 

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 50W Super Dart fast charging support. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

405 ppi

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (50W Super Dart fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

179 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G)
Operating System

Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Realme GT Neo Flash, Q3 Pro Special Edition announced

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is very similar to the GT Neo but it comes with a faster 65W charging support as compared to the 50W support on the GT Neo.

