You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition sports a 6.43-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 768G with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.
On the back, there is a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. It has a 16-megapixel f/2.5 front camera for selfies and video calls.
It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 50W Super Dart fast charging support. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
405 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (50W Super Dart fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
179 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement