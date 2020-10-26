You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Realme Q3 Pro sports a 6.43-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the inside, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.
On the back, you get a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens coupled with two additional sensors including an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The Realme Q3 has a 16-megapixel f/2.5 front camera for selfies and video calls.
It is backed by a 4500mAh battery that comes with 30W quick charge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The phone also runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
405 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
179 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, ARM G77 MC9 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
