Description

The Realme Q3 Pro sports a 6.43-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the inside, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

On the back, you get a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens coupled with two additional sensors including an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The Realme Q3 has a 16-megapixel f/2.5 front camera for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery that comes with 30W quick charge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The phone also runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.