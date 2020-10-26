Description

The Realme Q3 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. On the inside, the smartphone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, paired with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

On the back, you get a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens coupled with two additional sensors including an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The Realme Q3 has a 16-megapixel f/2.1 front camera for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 30W quick charge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The phone measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8mm and weighs about 189 grams. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.