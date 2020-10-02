You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme Q2i features 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There is also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.
In the camera department, the Realme Q2i comes with a triple-camera system with a 13 megapixels primary shooter with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front there is a 8 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
Realme Q2i packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 LCD mini-drop display)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
