Description

Realme Q2i features 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There is also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.



In the camera department, the Realme Q2i comes with a triple-camera system with a 13 megapixels primary shooter with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front there is a 8 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.



Realme Q2i packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI.



