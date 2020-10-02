Q2i
Coming Soon

Realme Q2i

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme Q2i features 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.  There is also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

In the camera department, the Realme Q2i comes with a triple-camera system with a 13 megapixels primary shooter with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front there is a 8 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Realme Q2i packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 LCD mini-drop display)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme Q2i goes official with 5000mAh battery and Dimensity 720 SoC

Realme Q2i goes official with 5000mAh battery and Dimensity 720 SoC

Realme Q2i features 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

