Realme Q2 Pro



  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme Q2 Pro features 6.4-inch (2400  × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen that offers 600 nits maximum brightness as well as an impressive 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.


The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

The Realme Q2 Pro has a quad-camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2 megapixels macro cameras, as well as a 2 megapixels B/W portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture.

Realme Q2 Pro packs a 4300mAh battery with 65W Super Dart Charge fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions are 160.9×74.4×8.1mm and weight is 175 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP B&W portrait camera and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (65W Super Dart Charge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

175 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme Q2, Q2 Pro announced with MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 48MP cameras

Realme Q2 features 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

