Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme Q2 Pro features 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen that offers 600 nits maximum brightness as well as an impressive 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.
The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.
The Realme Q2 Pro has a quad-camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2 megapixels macro cameras, as well as a 2 megapixels B/W portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture.
Realme Q2 Pro packs a 4300mAh battery with 65W Super Dart Charge fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions are 160.9×74.4×8.1mm and weight is 175 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP B&W portrait camera and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (65W Super Dart Charge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
175 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
