Description

Realme Q2 Pro features 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen that offers 600 nits maximum brightness as well as an impressive 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.





The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.



The Realme Q2 Pro has a quad-camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2 megapixels macro cameras, as well as a 2 megapixels B/W portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture.



Realme Q2 Pro packs a 4300mAh battery with 65W Super Dart Charge fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions are 160.9×74.4×8.1mm and weight is 175 grams.