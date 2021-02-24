Narzo 30A 4GB

Realme Narzo 30A 4GB

Price :

Rs. 9999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 February, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Realme Narzo 30A features a 6.5-inches HD+ mini-drop display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 ppi and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Narzo 30A is be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB.

The phone comes with a dual camera setup of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and a 5-megapixel B&W Portrait Lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper at the front with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens.

The Realme Narzo 30A runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and it draws power from a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 269 ppi and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

269 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and a 5-megapixel B&W Portrait Lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (18W fast-charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8mm

Weight

204 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85, GPU: Mali-G52)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: B1/B5/B8, FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B5/B8, TDD-LTE: B38/B40/B41(2535-2655MHz) )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

