Realme Narzo 30A features a 6.5-inches HD+ mini-drop display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 ppi and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Narzo 30A is be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB.



The phone comes with a dual camera setup of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and a 5-megapixel B&W Portrait Lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper at the front with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens.



The Realme Narzo 30A runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and it draws power from a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.