Realme Narzo 30A 4GB
Price :
Rs. 9999
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 February, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme Narzo 30A features a 6.5-inches HD+ mini-drop display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 ppi and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Narzo 30A is be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB.
The phone comes with a dual camera setup of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and a 5-megapixel B&W Portrait Lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper at the front with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens.
The Realme Narzo 30A runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and it draws power from a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 269 ppi and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
269 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and a 5-megapixel B&W Portrait Lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (18W fast-charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8mm
|Weight
|
204 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85, GPU: Mali-G52)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: B1/B5/B8, FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B5/B8, TDD-LTE: B38/B40/B41(2535-2655MHz) )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
