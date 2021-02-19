Description

Realme Narzo 30A will feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. but there is no information about the RAM and storage variants. For the camera, the phone is tipped to pack a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.



The Realme Narzo 30A will reportedly pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It is expected to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is said to come in Black and Light Blue colour options