Description

Realme Narzo 30 Pro features 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 20:9 aspect ration, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The memory can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB.



In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with a triple-camera system with a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 5P lens and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.



Realme Narzo 30 Pro packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The battery can be charged to 100% in 65 mins. And only in 25mins, it can charge nearly 50%. Realme narzo 30 Pro 5G also supports 15W PD charge. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.