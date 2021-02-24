You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme Narzo 30 Pro features 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 20:9 aspect ration, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The memory can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB.
In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with a triple-camera system with a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 5P lens and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The battery can be charged to 100% in 65 mins. And only in 25mins, it can charge nearly 50%. Realme narzo 30 Pro 5G also supports 15W PD charge. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 20:9 aspect ration, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
405 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Cameras: 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 5P lens and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture, 5P lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.13 x 75.02 x 9.1mm
|Weight
|
197 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor, GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC3)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19, FDD-LTE: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8, TDD-LTE: B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHz), 5G NR: N1/N41/N77/N78/N79)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
