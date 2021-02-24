Narzo 30 Pro 5G 6GB
Rumoured Specs

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G 6GB

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme Narzo 30 Pro features 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 20:9 aspect ration, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The memory can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB.

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with a triple-camera system with a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 5P lens and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The battery can be charged to 100% in 65 mins. And only in 25mins, it can charge nearly 50%. Realme narzo 30 Pro 5G also supports 15W PD charge. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 20:9 aspect ration, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

405 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Cameras: 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 5P lens and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture, 5P lens)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.13 x 75.02 x 9.1mm

Weight

197 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor, GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC3)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G (GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19, FDD-LTE: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8, TDD-LTE: B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHz), 5G NR: N1/N41/N77/N78/N79 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme Narzo 30 series pricing leaked, Realme Narzo 30A spotted on Geekbench

Realme Narzo 30 series pricing leaked, Realme Narzo 30A spotted on Geekbench

Realme Narzo 30A will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A specs leak ahead of launch on February 24

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A specs leak ahead of launch on February 24

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature a 120Hz punch-hole display. It is said to come with a triple rectangle-shaped camera module with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Realme Narzo 30 series, Buds Air 2 launching in India on February 24

Realme Narzo 30 series, Buds Air 2 launching in India on February 24

In addition to the Narzo 30 smartphones, Realme will also launch the Buds Air 2 in India on the same day.

Realme Narzo 30 series Flipkart availability teased

Realme Narzo 30 series Flipkart availability teased

The Realme Narzo 30 series is said to include Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro, and Narzo 30A smartphones.

