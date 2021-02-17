You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone is said to come with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also feature a punch hole display and vertically stacked rear cameras.
The TENAA listing revealed that the device comes with a 6.5-inch display and quad rear cameras. It also reveals Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The phone will measure 162.5×74.8×8.8mm. It is backed by a 4,880mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.13 x 75.02 x 9.1mm
|Weight
|
194 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement