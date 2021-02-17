Description

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone is said to come with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also feature a punch hole display and vertically stacked rear cameras.



The TENAA listing revealed that the device comes with a 6.5-inch display and quad rear cameras. It also reveals Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The phone will measure 162.5×74.8×8.8mm. It is backed by a 4,880mAh battery.