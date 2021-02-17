Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone is said to come with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also feature a punch hole display and vertically stacked rear cameras.

The TENAA listing revealed that the device comes with a 6.5-inch display and quad rear cameras. It also reveals Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The phone will measure 162.5×74.8×8.8mm. It is backed by a 4,880mAh battery.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.13 x 75.02 x 9.1mm

Weight

194 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

