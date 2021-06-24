Narzo 30 6GB + 128GB

Realme Narzo 30 6GB + 128GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 June, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 580 nits brightness, 405PPI pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

 

For the camera, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor.


Realme Narzo 30 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes, and 100% in 65 minutes. It runs on Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It comes with a side fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, up to 580 nits brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

405 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (LPDDR4x)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
Expandable

256 GB (Via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras: 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

