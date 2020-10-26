Description

Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also get a microSD card support of up to 1TB.

On the back, you get a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support. The handset runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The Realme Narzo 30 5G has 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm dimensions and weighs 185 grams.