Product Features :
- Launch : 24 June, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 580 nits brightness, 405PPI pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.
For the camera, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor.
Realme Narzo 30 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes, and 100% in 65 minutes. It runs on Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It comes with a side fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, up to 580 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
405 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB (LPDDR4x)
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras: 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
