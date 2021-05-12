Narzo 30
Rumoured Specs

Realme Narzo 30

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The Realme Narzo 30 will have a 90Hz display and will feature a 5000mAh battery that could charge at 30W speeds. Apart from that, it will have 6GB of RAM which again stands in line with the Geekbench listing and will have 128GB of storage. 

 

It seems to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with Android 11 based on Realme's own UI. The phone is rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie cam and is set to feature 4G connectivity per leaks.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits peak brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

Yes (Via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Cameras: 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 5P lens and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture, 5P lens)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

