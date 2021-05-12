Description

The Realme Narzo 30 will have a 90Hz display and will feature a 5000mAh battery that could charge at 30W speeds. Apart from that, it will have 6GB of RAM which again stands in line with the Geekbench listing and will have 128GB of storage.

It seems to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with Android 11 based on Realme's own UI. The phone is rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie cam and is set to feature 4G connectivity per leaks.