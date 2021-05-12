You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Realme Narzo 30 will have a 90Hz display and will feature a 5000mAh battery that could charge at 30W speeds. Apart from that, it will have 6GB of RAM which again stands in line with the Geekbench listing and will have 128GB of storage.
It seems to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with Android 11 based on Realme's own UI. The phone is rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie cam and is set to feature 4G connectivity per leaks.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits peak brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes (Via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Cameras: 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 5P lens and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture, 5P lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement