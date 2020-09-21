Description

Realme Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. The front display is also shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the Narzo 20A is be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel retro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper at the front. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.



The Realme Narzo 20A runs on Android 10 and it draws power from a huge 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging.