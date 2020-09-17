You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme Narzo 20A will feature a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. The front display will also be shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the Narzo 20A will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card.
Realme Narzo 20A may come in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue. The phone will come with a triple camera setup of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel retro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone is said to feature an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.
The phone will draw power from a huge 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging. Realme Narzo 20A may support Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (89.8% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with an f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 665)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
