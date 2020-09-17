Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme Narzo 20A will feature a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. The front display will also be shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the Narzo 20A will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card.

Realme Narzo 20A may come in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue. The phone will come with a triple camera setup of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel retro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone is said to feature an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.

The phone will draw power from a huge 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging. Realme Narzo 20A may support Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

Display

Type

HD+ (89.8% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera

8 MP (with an f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 665)
Operating System

Android 10 (realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 full specifications leaked ahead of launch on September 21

The Realme Narzo 20 series includes three phones namely, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.

