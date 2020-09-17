Description

Realme Narzo 20A will feature a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. The front display will also be shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the Narzo 20A will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card.



Realme Narzo 20A may come in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue. The phone will come with a triple camera setup of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel retro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone is said to feature an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.



The phone will draw power from a huge 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging. Realme Narzo 20A may support Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.



