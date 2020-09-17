Narzo 20 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be sporting a 6.5-inches FHD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, smooth 90Hz screen refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. there will be two variants - 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB.

The Narzo 20 Pro will be equipped with a quad camera system  with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture with a f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This will be assisted by a 16-megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture at the front.

The Narzo 20 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W fast-charging. The device could be fitted with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone may weigh 191 grams and measure 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm. It will come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour editions.


Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz screen refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

16 MP (with an f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G95)
Operating System

Android 10 (realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

The Realme Narzo 20 series includes three phones namely, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.

