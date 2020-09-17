Description

Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be sporting a 6.5-inches FHD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, smooth 90Hz screen refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. there will be two variants - 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB.



The Narzo 20 Pro will be equipped with a quad camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture with a f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This will be assisted by a 16-megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture at the front.



The Narzo 20 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W fast-charging. The device could be fitted with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone may weigh 191 grams and measure 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm. It will come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour editions.





