Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be sporting a 6.5-inches FHD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, smooth 90Hz screen refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. there will be two variants - 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB.
The Narzo 20 Pro will be equipped with a quad camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture with a f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This will be assisted by a 16-megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture at the front.
The Narzo 20 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W fast-charging. The device could be fitted with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone may weigh 191 grams and measure 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm. It will come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour editions.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz screen refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with an f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G95)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
