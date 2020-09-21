Narzo 20 64GB

Realme Narzo 20 64GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 September, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Variants:

Description

The Realme Narzo 20 comes with the same 6.5-inches HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) 20:9 mini-drop display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with upto 4GB + 128GB and the storage can be expanded up to 256GB via micro-sd card slot. It has rear Fingerprint sensor.

On its rear, the Narzo 20 features a triple camera system which includes a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a field of view of 119 degrees and f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixels selfie camera.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and runs realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 18W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8mm

Weight

208 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
Operating System

Android 10 (realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme Narzo 20 series includes three devices such as Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.

The Realme Narzo 20 series includes three phones namely, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.

