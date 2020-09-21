Description

The Realme Narzo 20 comes with the same 6.5-inches HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) 20:9 mini-drop display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with upto 4GB + 128GB and the storage can be expanded up to 256GB via micro-sd card slot. It has rear Fingerprint sensor.



On its rear, the Narzo 20 features a triple camera system which includes a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a field of view of 119 degrees and f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixels selfie camera.



The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and runs realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C.