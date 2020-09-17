You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Realme Narzo 20 will arrive with the same 6.5-inches HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. there will be two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB and the storage can be expanded via micro sd card slot.
The phone may come in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue. On its rear, the Narzo 20 wil feature a triple camera system which include a 48 megapixels primary shooter with a 6P lens and f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a field of view of 119 degrees, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be 8-megapixels selfie camera.
The device will be fitted with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (88.7% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with an f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 18W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
