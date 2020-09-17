Description

The Realme Narzo 20 will arrive with the same 6.5-inches HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. there will be two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB and the storage can be expanded via micro sd card slot.



The phone may come in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue. On its rear, the Narzo 20 wil feature a triple camera system which include a 48 megapixels primary shooter with a 6P lens and f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a field of view of 119 degrees, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be 8-megapixels selfie camera.



The device will be fitted with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.