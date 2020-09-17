Narzo 20
Rumoured Specs

Realme Narzo 20

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Realme Narzo 20 will arrive with the same 6.5-inches HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. there will be two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB and the storage can be expanded via micro sd card slot.

The phone may come in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue. On its rear, the Narzo 20 wil feature a triple camera system which include a 48 megapixels primary shooter with a 6P lens and f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a field of view of 119 degrees, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be 8-megapixels selfie camera.

The device will be fitted with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Display

Type

HD+ (88.7% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

8 MP (with an f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 18W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
Operating System

Android 10 (realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 full specifications leaked ahead of launch on September 21

The Realme Narzo 20 series includes three phones namely, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.

