The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has an expandable memory of up to 256GB.



The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.



Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera.