Narzo 10A 3GB

Realme Narzo 10A 3GB

Price :

Rs. 8499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 May, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Rs. 8499

Product Features :

Variants:

Description

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has an expandable memory of up to 256GB.

The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.

Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera.

Display

Type

HD+ (screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera: 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (10W charger)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4 x 75.0 x 8.95 mm

Weight

195 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Realme Narzo 10A new variant launched in India for Rs 9,999

Realme Narzo 10A new variant launched in India for Rs 9,999

The company has announced the launch of a new variant of the Realme Narzo 10A in the country.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

If you are eyeing to buy a smartphone under Rs 10,000, we have a list of five best phones.

Realme Narzo 10A receives a new update with May Android security patch and front camera clarity

Realme Narzo 10A receives a new update with May Android security patch and front camera clarity

The latest software update for the Realme 10A optimizes the front camera clarity in some scenes.

Realme Narzo 10A to go on its first sale today: Check price, specifications, offers

Realme Narzo 10A to go on its first sale today: Check price, specifications, offers

Realme Narzo 10A will be available for sale via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Was there a need to launch new Realme Narzo series in India?

Was there a need to launch new Realme Narzo series in India?

The company introduced Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A smartphones during an online launch event.

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 8,499

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 8,499

Realme Narzo 10 is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge.

Realme Narzo 10A: Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Things you should know

Here’s everything you need to know about Realme Narzo 10A.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launching in India today: How to watch, specifications, expected price

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launching in India today: How to watch, specifications, expected price

Realme Narzo 10 series will be available on Flipkart after launch. T

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to launch in India on May 11: How to watch, expected price, specifications

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to launch in India on May 11: How to watch, expected price, specifications

The company was supposed to launch the Realme Narzo series on March 26 in India but due to the nationwide lockdown, the launch was postponed.

Realme Narzo series launch postponed second time in India

Realme Narzo series launch postponed second time in India

Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i and Realme C3 (Indonesia version).

Does Realme Narzo series launch make sense amid Coronavirus lockdown?

Does Realme Narzo series launch make sense amid Coronavirus lockdown?

The company has revealed that the series will be launched on April 21 via an online-only event.

Realme Narzo series to be now launched in India on April 21

Realme Narzo series to be now launched in India on April 21

Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A smartphones will come gaming-centric chipsets along with 5000mAh battery with Quick charge support.

Coronavirus Impact: Xiaomi Mi 10, Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A ,Vivo V19, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale and launch postponed

Coronavirus Impact: Xiaomi Mi 10, Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A ,Vivo V19, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale and launch postponed

Here’s is a list of smartphones that have been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launch postponed due to Coronavirus crisis

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launch postponed due to Coronavirus crisis

Realme has revealed that the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A launch event has been postponed due to recent complete lockdown in the country.

