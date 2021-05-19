You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 3.0Ghz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Realme GT Neo Flash features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 65W fast charging technology.
On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.
On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm and it weighs 179grams.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED (20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.5 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4mm
|Weight
|
179 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 3.0Ghz (Dimensity 1200 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Based on Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
