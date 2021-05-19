Description

Realme GT Neo Flash features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 65W fast charging technology.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm and it weighs 179grams.