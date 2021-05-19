GT Neo Flash
Rumoured Specs

Realme GT Neo Flash

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.0Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.0Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

Realme GT Neo Flash features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

 

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 65W fast charging technology. 

 

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

 

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm and it weighs 179grams.

Display

Type

AMOLED (20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.5 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4mm

Weight

179 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.0Ghz (Dimensity 1200 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (Based on Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies