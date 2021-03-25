You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme GT Neo will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, however, the screen size has not been revealed. The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC which will be coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
As per a recent Geekbench listing, the Realme GT Neo will come with 6GB of RAM on board and will run Android 11 out of the box. the phone will though also expected to be launched in other variants as well.
For the camera, the phone will sport a triple-camera setup which will include a primary 64-megapixel (Sony IMX682 sensor) camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. As per the leak, the phone will be 8.4mm and will weigh around 186 grams. The phone will even feature a 3.5mm audio jack.
Realme GT Neo is said to be packed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
Display
|Type
|
OLED (20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 98% NTSC color gamut, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.5 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (65W fast-charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Dimensity 1200 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Based on Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-diaplay Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement