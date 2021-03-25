GT Neo
Rumoured Specs

Realme GT Neo

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

Realme GT Neo will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, however, the screen size has not been revealed. The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC which will be coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

 

As per a recent Geekbench listing, the Realme GT Neo will come with 6GB of RAM on board and will run Android 11 out of the box. the phone will though also expected to be launched in other variants as well.

 

For the camera, the phone will sport a triple-camera setup which will include a primary 64-megapixel (Sony IMX682 sensor) camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. As per the leak, the phone will be 8.4mm and will weigh around 186 grams. The phone will even feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

 

Realme GT Neo is said to be packed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Display

Type

OLED (20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 98% NTSC color gamut, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.5 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (65W fast-charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Dimensity 1200 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (Based on Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-diaplay Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies