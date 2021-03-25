Description

Realme GT Neo will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, however, the screen size has not been revealed. The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC which will be coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

As per a recent Geekbench listing, the Realme GT Neo will come with 6GB of RAM on board and will run Android 11 out of the box. the phone will though also expected to be launched in other variants as well.

For the camera, the phone will sport a triple-camera setup which will include a primary 64-megapixel (Sony IMX682 sensor) camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. As per the leak, the phone will be 8.4mm and will weigh around 186 grams. The phone will even feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme GT Neo is said to be packed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.