Description

Realme GT will be available in glass and plain leather editions. The Realme GT is expected to sport an OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. It will be equipped with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage.



Realme GT is rumoured to come with a huge 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The phone is also expected to launch with Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. It is speculated to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera.