GT 5G
Rumoured Specs

Realme GT 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 13MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Realme GT will be available in glass and plain leather editions. The Realme GT is expected to sport an OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. It will be equipped with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage.

Realme GT is rumoured to come with a huge 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The phone is also expected to launch with Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. It is speculated to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Display

Type

OLED (120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

1440 x 3200 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB, 512GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary sensor, two 13MP Additional Sensors)
Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 125W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (Based on Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

