Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 3200 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme GT will be available in glass and plain leather editions. The Realme GT is expected to sport an OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. It will be equipped with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage.
Realme GT is rumoured to come with a huge 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The phone is also expected to launch with Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. It is speculated to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera.
Display
|Type
|
OLED (120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 3200 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB, 512GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary sensor, two 13MP Additional Sensors)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 125W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Based on Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
