Description

Realme C3s will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will pack a 6.5-inch full-HD display.



Realme C3s will be powered by MT6769 chipset which is MediaTek Helio X20. The listing tells us that the phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Talking about software, the Realme C3s is listed as running Color OS 7.0.