Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme C3s will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will pack a 6.5-inch full-HD display.
Realme C3s will be powered by MT6769 chipset which is MediaTek Helio X20. The listing tells us that the phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Talking about software, the Realme C3s is listed as running Color OS 7.0.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (10W charger)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio x20)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Color OS 7.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( 2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G: LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500))
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
