Product Features :
- Launch : 06 February, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Realme C3 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
On the hardware front, this is the first smartphone in India that comes powered with the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The company claims that the Realme C3 is loaded with MediaTek Gaming Technology to optimize network latency and Display Latency to provide faster response time. The smartphone is available in two memory options: 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support, f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification, HDR, Panoramic View and more.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (10W charger)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.4 x 75 x 8.95 mm
|Weight
|
195 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G: LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
