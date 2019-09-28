Description

Realme C3 is already confirmed to launch in India on February 6. Flipkart has created a microsite to indicate that it will be selling the phone in the country after its launch.

Flipkart also reveals some features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Realme C3 will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone will have two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage. It will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. The phone will be powered by latest MediaTek Helio G70 12nm. Realme C3 will be available in Blue colour option.