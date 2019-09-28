  • 13:46 Jan 30, 2020
C3
Rumoured Specs

Realme C3

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 12 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme C3 is already confirmed to launch in India on February 6. Flipkart has created a microsite to indicate that it will be selling the phone in the country after its launch.

 

Flipkart also reveals some features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Realme C3 will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio.

 

The phone will have two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage. It will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. The phone will be powered by latest MediaTek Helio G70 12nm.  Realme C3 will be available in Blue colour option.

Display

Type

HD+ (Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

12 MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 12nm)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G: LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500))
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Realme C3 confirmed to have 5000mAh battery, 6.52-inch HD+ display

Realme C3 will be available in Blue colour option.

