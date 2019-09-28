You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme C3 is already confirmed to launch in India on February 6. Flipkart has created a microsite to indicate that it will be selling the phone in the country after its launch.
Flipkart also reveals some features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Realme C3 will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio.
The phone will have two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage. It will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. The phone will be powered by latest MediaTek Helio G70 12nm. Realme C3 will be available in Blue colour option.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12 MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 12nm)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie with ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G: LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500))
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Face unlock feature)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement