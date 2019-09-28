Description

Realme C2s features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body-ratio of 80.3%. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.0Ghz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC procesor. It has 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and an expandable memory up to 128GB via a microSD card.



For the camera department, Realme C2s has a a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.



It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone features diamond-cut design and it features an AI face unlock feature as well. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and a micro USB port.