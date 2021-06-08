You might like this
Realme C25s 4GB + 128GB
Price :
Rs. 10999
Product Features :
- Launch : 08 June, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme C25s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 570 nits. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.
The Realme C25s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.
Realme C25s packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.
For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
Display
|Type
|
HD+, LCD (60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 570 nits )
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (18W charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
