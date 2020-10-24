C25
Realme C25

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme C25 sports a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70. It features a 48MP triple camera on the back accompanied by a fingerprint scanner and will pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging speeds. 

Display

Type

LCD, HD+ ( 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel main sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (18W charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Realme to launch Realme C25 along with Realme C21 on March 23

Realme is ready to launch the Realme C25 on March 23, joined by the Realme C21.

