Realme C21Y

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme C21Y will feature a 6.5-inch HD IPS display, with a peak brightness of 420 nits. The phone has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera on the front.

 

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Spreadtrum T610 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It supports up to 256 GB of microSD through the storage expansion slot.

 

Further, the tipster says that the upcoming smartphone will run on Android Go 11 which is the stock Android. To recall, Realme’s earlier C-series phones run on regular Android software versions.  The phone will pack a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed.

 

Realme C21Y will come with similar specifications to the Realme C21 except for the SoC and Android. The phone will feature a triple rear-camera setup with a 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel triple sensors with an LED flash. Upfront, there will be a 5-megapixel camera sensor sitting inside the waterdrop notch.

Display

Type

HD+ (89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (10W charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

209 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Spreadtrum T610)
Operating System

Android 11 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Realme Image gallery

Realme Video gallery

