Description

Realme C21Y will feature a 6.5-inch HD IPS display, with a peak brightness of 420 nits. The phone has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera on the front.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Spreadtrum T610 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It supports up to 256 GB of microSD through the storage expansion slot.

Further, the tipster says that the upcoming smartphone will run on Android Go 11 which is the stock Android. To recall, Realme’s earlier C-series phones run on regular Android software versions. The phone will pack a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed.

Realme C21Y will come with similar specifications to the Realme C21 except for the SoC and Android. The phone will feature a triple rear-camera setup with a 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel triple sensors with an LED flash. Upfront, there will be a 5-megapixel camera sensor sitting inside the waterdrop notch.