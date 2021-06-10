You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme C21Y will feature a 6.5-inch HD IPS display, with a peak brightness of 420 nits. The phone has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera on the front.
Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Spreadtrum T610 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It supports up to 256 GB of microSD through the storage expansion slot.
Further, the tipster says that the upcoming smartphone will run on Android Go 11 which is the stock Android. To recall, Realme’s earlier C-series phones run on regular Android software versions. The phone will pack a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed.
Realme C21Y will come with similar specifications to the Realme C21 except for the SoC and Android. The phone will feature a triple rear-camera setup with a 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel triple sensors with an LED flash. Upfront, there will be a 5-megapixel camera sensor sitting inside the waterdrop notch.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (10W charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
209 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Spreadtrum T610)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
