Realme C21 3GB + 32GB
Price :
Rs. 7999
Product Features :
- Launch : 08 April, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme C21 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a teardrop notch on the screen to house a 5-megapixel front camera.
The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor with up to 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.
Realme C21 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. There will be a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.
For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (10W charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
209 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
