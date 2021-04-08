Description

Realme C21 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a teardrop notch on the screen to house a 5-megapixel front camera.



The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor with up to 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.



Realme C21 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. There will be a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.



For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.