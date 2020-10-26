C20A
Realme C20A

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme C20A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be further expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

 

There is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the back with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash for the camera. There is a 5-megapixel snapper on the front for selfies and video chats with an f/2.2 lens.

 


The Realme C20A is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.

 

Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro USB port. It measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (Single Camera: 8MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with an f/2.2 lens)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

