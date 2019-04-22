Description

Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display that supports a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels along with support for 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

For the camera, the Realme C2 features a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone features diamond-cut design and it features an AI face unlock feature as well.