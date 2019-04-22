You might like this
Realme C2 3GB
Price :
Rs. 7499
|
|
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 April, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display that supports a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels along with support for 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
For the camera, the Realme C2 features a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone features diamond-cut design and it features an AI face unlock feature as well.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
295 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie with ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G: LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Lakshay Agarwal 14 May 2019 02:49 PM
looks really stylish!! so many great features like the dewdrop notch powered by the premium performance of mediatek helio p22 in such an affordable price range...
Lakshay Agarwal 16 May 2019 01:10 PM
realme c2 looks like a great budget phone with the robust performance of mediatek helio p22 processor
