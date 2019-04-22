You might like this
Realme C2 2GB
Price :
Rs. 6999
|
Rs. 6999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 April, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display that supports a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels along with support for 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.
For the camera, the Realme C2 features a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone features diamond-cut design and it features an AI face unlock feature as well.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
295 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie with ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G: LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
Realme Image Gallery
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement