  • 01:39 Feb 14, 2020
C2 2GB

Realme C2 2GB

Price :

Rs. 6999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 April, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display that supports a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels along with support for 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. 

 

For the camera, the Realme C2 features a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

 

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone features diamond-cut design and it features an AI face unlock feature as well.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

295 ppi

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G: LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 to be now also available on Amazon

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 to be now also available on Amazon

Until now, these five smartphones were only available for purchase on online via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C2 new update brings fix for WhatsApp video call restart issue

Realme C2 new update brings fix for WhatsApp video call restart issue

Realme C2 update also brings January Android security patch as well.

Realme C2 receives a new software update with Dark Mode Toggle and December security patch

Realme C2 receives a new software update with Dark Mode Toggle and December security patch

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its older Realme C2 smartphone.

Realme C2 receives a new update with November Security Patch

Realme C2 receives a new update with November Security Patch

The official changelog of Realme C2 reveals that the update brings November 2019 security patch and fixes touch response issues as well.

Realme Black Friday Sale offers: Realme X2 Pro open sale, discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

Realme Black Friday Sale offers: Realme X2 Pro open sale, discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

The Realme Black Friday Sale will start on 29 November at 12AM and will continue till November 29 11:59 P.M.

Realme C2 update brings Dark Mode, October Security Patch and more

Realme C2 update brings Dark Mode, October Security Patch and more

Realme C2 update brings Dark Mode and an updated charging animation along with some other improvements.

Realme C2 update brings Digital Wellbeing, September Security Patch and more

Realme C2 update brings Digital Wellbeing, September Security Patch and more

The Realme C2 update brings Google Digital Wellbeing, redesigned notification centre along with some other improvements.

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and more

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and more

Realme will be offering discounts on Realme C2, Realme 3, Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro.

Realme C2 now available on open sale in India

Realme C2 now available on open sale in India

Realme C2 comes in two colour options – Diamond Blue and Diamond Black.

Realme takes a leaf from Xiaomi’s book, gives 2 years warranty on Realme C2

Realme takes a leaf from Xiaomi’s book, gives 2 years warranty on Realme C2

The company has announced that it will provide a 2-year warranty on its budget-centric smartphone, the Realme C2.

Realme CEO takes a jab on Xiaomi

Realme CEO takes a jab on Xiaomi

Realme CEO took a jab on the Redmi 7A by referring its Realme C2 smartphone as ‘Desh ka Real Choice’.

Realme C2 32GB variant available in open sale till June 30

Realme C2 32GB variant available in open sale till June 30

Realme C2 was launched in India in India in April this year.

Realme 2 and Realme C1 get Android Pie beta with ColorOS 6

Realme 2 and Realme C1 get Android Pie beta with ColorOS 6

The company has started enrolling users to try the latest beta build.

Realme C2 to go on sale via 8000 offline stores in India from tomorrow

Realme C2 to go on sale via 8000 offline stores in India from tomorrow

Realme C2 will be available in the offline stores throughout India in 8000 stores from tomorrow.

Realme C2 to go on sale today at 12PM

Realme C2 to go on sale today at 12PM

The Realme C2 is priced at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launched in India

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launched in India

Realme 3 Pro comes loaded with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 90.8-percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is equipped with a gradient finish that reflects S-shaped patterns upon light reflection.

