Description

Realme C17 will sport a 6.5-inch hole-punch display with 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 600 nits maximum brightness. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU.



For the cameras, the leak reveals that Realme c17 will feature a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 119-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. The device will be available in Navy Blue and Lake Green colour options.



Realme C17 will have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It will house a 5,000mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging through USB-C.