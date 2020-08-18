C12 3GB + 32GB

Realme C12 3GB + 32GB

Price :

Rs. 8499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 18 August, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Rs. 8499

Description

The Realme C12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has up to 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable with microSD card slot.

At the back, the phone features geometric design with triple rear cameras housed in a squarish in the top left corner. Realme C12 has a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include beauty mode, HDR, panoramic view, portrait mode, time-lapse, HDR, slow-motion, nightscape, and more.  For the front, there is an 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Realme C12 also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor. Realme C12 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Display

Type

HD+ (88.7% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 20:9)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2MP monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

209 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

