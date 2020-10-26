You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Realme C20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a water drop notch and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
The processor for the smartphone still hasn't been revealed explicitly, it is reported to draw power from the UNISOC SC9863 SoC. The processor is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be further expanded with the help of a MicroSD card.
The optics include a single 8MP shooter along with an LED flash on the back paired with a 5MP selfie camera on the front for selfies. The back of the device also has a single mono speaker grill.
The Realme C20 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that can be charged through the Micro USB port at the bottom at 10 watts of speed. The port is accompanied by a 3.5mm headphone jack and a mic. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS and more. The phone runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, HD+ ( 60Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (Single Camera: 8MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Standby Time
|
48 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz (UNISOC SC9863 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
