The Realme C20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a water drop notch and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The processor for the smartphone still hasn't been revealed explicitly, it is reported to draw power from the UNISOC SC9863 SoC. The processor is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be further expanded with the help of a MicroSD card.

The optics include a single 8MP shooter along with an LED flash on the back paired with a 5MP selfie camera on the front for selfies. The back of the device also has a single mono speaker grill.

The Realme C20 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that can be charged through the Micro USB port at the bottom at 10 watts of speed. The port is accompanied by a 3.5mm headphone jack and a mic. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS and more. The phone runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.