Description

The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 1000-nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4xRAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage expandable via MicroSD card.

On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 50W fast charging support. Interestingly, the brand has included a 65W fast charger in-box. It runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Realme 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 108-megapixel f/1.88 Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout that can be used for selfies.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone is 8.1mm thin and weighs at 176 grams.