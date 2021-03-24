You might like this
Realme 8 Pro 8GB
Price :
Rs. 19999
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 1000-nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4xRAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage expandable via MicroSD card.
On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 50W fast charging support. Interestingly, the brand has included a 65W fast charger in-box. It runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.
For the camera, the Realme 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 108-megapixel f/1.88 Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout that can be used for selfies.
Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone is 8.1mm thin and weighs at 176 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( 1000-nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR4x)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
Yes (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 108-megapixel f/1.88 Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (IMX471, f/2.45 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (50W Dart fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
176 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 720G, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
